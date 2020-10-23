Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople meets with Pope

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch; he holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. He participated in an interfaith peace gathering on October 20 and met with Pope Francis for 50 minutes on October 22.

