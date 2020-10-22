Catholic World News

Ousted priest writes new book: ‘Ordained by a Predator’

October 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Franklin News Post

CWN Editor's Note: Father Mark White, a priest of the Diocese of Richmond who was ordained by Theodore McCarrick, was suspended after he blogged about the McCarrick scandal.

