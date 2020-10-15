Catholic World News

New prefect for Congregation for Causes of Saints

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Marcello Semeraro to be the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Bishop Semeraro has been serving a secretary of the Council of Cardinals. He replaces Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who was removed from his post last month and faces possible criminal charges for his handling of Vatican financial accounts.

