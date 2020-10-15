Catholic World News

Court orders pay for Florida State’s ousted student senate president, a Catholic

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Florida State University’s student senate removed its president from his position after he wrote in a private text of BlackLivesMatter.com, “I think it’s contrary to the Church’s teaching on the common good ... I don’t mean to anger anyone – I know this is a very emotional topic. However, it is important to know what you’re supporting when you’re Catholic.” The student appealed his removal to a university administrator, who declined to reinstate him.

