Brooklyn diocese sues Gov. Cuomo over capacity rules for churches

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Jewish organizations have also sued New York’s governor over the new restrictions, which Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio called “outrageous.”

