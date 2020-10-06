Catholic World News

Diocese begs governor to keep 4 Brooklyn Catholic schools open

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has announced the closing of all public and private schools in certain zip codes. There has been only one case of Covid at the four Catholic schools.

