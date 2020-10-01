Catholic World News

Assisi awaits Pope Francis

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit Assisi on October 3 to sign Fratelli Tutti (Brothers All), an encyclical letter on fraternity and social friendship. “This gesture of Pope Francis gives us new courage and strength to ‘restart’ in the name of the fraternity that unites us all,” said Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi.

