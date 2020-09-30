Catholic World News

‘Make love go viral in the light of faith,’ Pope says at concluding audience on healing the world

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On August 5, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences on the theme of healing the world.

