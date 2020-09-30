Catholic World News

Asia Bibi calls on Pakistan’s prime minister to protect minorities

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is the Catholic woman who was jailed from 2009 to 2018 in Pakistan on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam. She now lives in an undisclosed location in Canada.

