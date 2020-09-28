Catholic World News
Former Irish president pledges to spend retirement challenging Catholic Church
September 28, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Mary McAleese was Ireland’s president from 1997 to 2011.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
