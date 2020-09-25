Catholic World News

EEOC sues Frito-Lay for religious discrimination

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: After learning that a warehouse employee “could not work on Saturdays be­cause of his Seventh-day Adventist religious beliefs, Frito-Lay sched­uled him to train on Saturdays and terminated him after he failed to report to training on two consecutive Saturdays,” according to the EEOC.

