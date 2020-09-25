Catholic World News

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, 72, oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018. Pope Francis created him a cardinal in the 2018 consistory and named him Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The prelate, as Edward Pentin notes, has been linked to financial scandals (see 2019 Phil Lawler analysis).

