Lift sanctions against Syria, Caritas urges in peace appeal

September 22, 2020

Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies; the US, UK, and other nations have imposed sanctions.

