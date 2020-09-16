Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Become guardians of life and earth with contemplation and care

September 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On August 5, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences on the theme of healing the world. The Pontiff devoted his September 16 general audience, the seventh in the series, to “Care of the common home and contemplative dimension” (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!