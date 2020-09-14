Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ in Belarus for talks on archbishop’s status

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s top foreign-affairs official, has traveled to Belarus to speak with government officials after Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz was blocked from returning to his Minsk archdiocese. Archbishop Kondrusiewicz had voiced sympathy for demonstrators protesting the country’s presidential elections. The government barred him from returning to his see after a short trip to Poland.

