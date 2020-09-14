Catholic World News
Reject resentment, ‘that bothersome fly,’ and forgive, Pope tells pilgrims
September 14, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his September 13 Sunday Angelus address (video) to Matthew 18:21-35, the Gospel reading of the day.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
