Catholic World News

Filipino priest is gunshot victim

September 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Nomer de Lumen, a priest of the Antipolo diocese, was found dead at his residence on September 9. Police report that he was killed by gunshots, and a firearm was found at his side, but the circumstances of his death were not yet established.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!