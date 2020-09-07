Catholic World News

Sudan agrees with rebels to remove Islam as state religion

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 44.4 million that is 92% Muslim and 5% Christian, with nearly 3% adhering to ethnic religions. Sudan is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan.

