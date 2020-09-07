Catholic World News

Exiled Belarusian archbishop was previously removed from Moscow position

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus has declared that Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk is “persona non grata” in the Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map).

