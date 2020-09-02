Catholic World News

Israeli archeologists unearth 1300-year-old church near Mount of Transfiguration

September 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Jewish News Syndicate

CWN Editor's Note: “The church, measuring 12×36 [meters], includes a large courtyard, a narthex foyer and a central hall,” one archeologist said. “Particular to this church is the existence of three apses, while most churches were characterized by a single apse. ”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!