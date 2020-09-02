Catholic World News

In Oregon, 2 health care workers dismissed after objecting to immoral procedures

September 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. William Toffler was dismissed from Oregon Health and Science University, and Megan Kreft, a physician assistant. was dismissed from Providence Medical Group, according to the report.

