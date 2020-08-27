Catholic World News

In Kerala, Eastern-rite Catholics offer churches to embattled Jacobite Christians

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We share your grief of losing your worship places,” said Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church (CNEWA profile). The southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) is home to two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church) and two Oriental Orthodox churches (the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church).

