Catholic World News
Amid election controversy, Moscow Patriarchate replaces leading Orthodox prelate in Belarus
August 26, 2020
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 64% Orthodox and 12% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!