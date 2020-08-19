Catholic World News

Ohio priest arrested on sex trafficking charges

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am profoundly shocked and grieved to learn of these charges against one of our priests,” Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo said following the FBI’s announcement of the arrest of Father Michael Zacharias. “The Church cannot and will not tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness.”

