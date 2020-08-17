Catholic World News

Zimbabwe’s government blasts bishops following pastoral letter on human rights abuses

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In their pastoral letter, read in all parishes on August 16, the bishops lamented “economic collapse, deepening poverty, bad insecurity, corruption, and human rights abuses.” The southern African nation of 14.3 million (map, Encyclopaedia Britannica article) is 72% Protestant and 11% Catholic, with 15% adhering to ethnic religions.

