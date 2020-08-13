Catholic World News

Another lawsuit filed against former Albany bishop

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Howard Hubbard was bishop of Albany (New York State’s capital) from 1977 to 2014; he has denied ever committing sexual abuse.

