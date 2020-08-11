Catholic World News

Eschew vigilantism, monetization of politics ahead of elections, Ghana’s bishops urge

August 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Joy News (99.7FM, Accra)

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 28.7 million (map) is 57% Protestant, 16% Catholic, and 18% Muslim, with 9% adhering to ethnic religions.

