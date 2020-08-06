Catholic World News

India’s Supreme Court rejects rape-accused bishop’s petition

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jullundur had appealed to India’s highest court to dismiss a rape charge against him.

