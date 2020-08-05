Catholic World News
Chinese bishop denies rumor that government will demolish cathedral
August 05, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The cathedral is located in Shaanxi Province (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
