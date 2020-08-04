Catholic World News

Christians must courageously share with others, Pope says at Angelus

August 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At his Angelus address on August 2 (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 14:13-21, the Gospel reading of the day.

