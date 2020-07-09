Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: From Lampedusa to CO19, Pope challenges us to fraternity

July 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Gisotti is a deputy director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!