Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI pens emotional letter for funeral of his brother

July 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Pope Emeritus Benedict, died on July 1 at the age of 96. The retired Pontiff followed his brother’s funeral virtually.

