Catholic World News

San Francisco archdiocese ‘surprised’ by order to cease indoor, public Masses

July 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic San Francisco

CWN Editor's Note: The City of San Francisco ordered the archdiocese to halt Masses that fail to comply with CO19 regulations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!