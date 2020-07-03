Catholic World News

Hong Kong cardinal appeals for unity of the Church

July 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hon was Hong Kong’s bishop from 2009 until his retirement in 2017, and is currently apostolic administrator following the death of his successor, Bishop Michael Yeung. In recent weeks, Cardinal Tong and his predecessor, Cardinal Joseph Zen, have expressed contrasting views about new Chinese security legislation.

