Cardinal to dedicate North Korean diocese to Our Lady of Fatima

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Soo-jung Yeom of Seoul (South Korea) is also the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Pyongyang, the capital of Communist North Korea.

