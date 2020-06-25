Catholic World News

Hindu militants install idol inside Indian church

June 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in the northern Indian state of Haryana (map), which is 87% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 5% Sikh; only 0.2% of its people are Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!