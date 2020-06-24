Catholic World News

Pope at audience: We are never alone if we bring our lives to God in prayer

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences on prayer. In his June 24 audience (video), the Pontiff reflected on the prayer of King David.

