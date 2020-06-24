Catholic World News

Prosecutor to reconsider pressing charges against retired Wyoming bishop

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, the Diocese of Cheyenne announced that Bishop Joseph Hart was guilty of the sexual abuse of minors. Bishop Hart, now 88, was a priest of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph (1956-1976), auxiliary bishop of Cheyenne (1976-78), and bishop of Cheyenne (1978-2001). He resigned five years before the typical retirement age of 75 and has denied committing sexual abuse.

