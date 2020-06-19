Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop warns of threat of hunger

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Attacks by herdsmen against farmers are a severe threat capable of increasing hunger in the country,” said Bishop Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor of Awka, the capital of Anambra State (map). “Extremist Fulani herdsmen (traditionally Muslims) are responsible for 17,000 deaths between 2015 and 2020, with the great majority of victims being Christian farmers in the country’s Middle Belt region,” according to one report.

