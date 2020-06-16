Catholic World News

Pandemic highlights need for new solutions to counter corruption, Vatican diplomat says

June 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Janusz Urbańczyk is Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office in Vienna, as well as several Vienna-based agencies. He addressed a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!