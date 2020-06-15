Catholic World News

Irish bishops discuss CO19, racism, and Pontifical Irish College

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops “thanked the faithful for their prayers, sacrifice and perseverance during the public health restrictions announced in March” and acknowledged “great sadness in terms of death and illness, as well as uncertainty and anxiety with the sharpest rise in unemployment, severe social and travel restrictions and most shops, businesses, schools and colleges having to close.” In addition, the Pontifical Irish College announced that it “does not intend to receive Irish seminarians for the academic year 2020-2021.”

