Catholic World News

Judge sentences 80-year-old Catholic activist for breaking into nuclear submarine base

June 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: In April 2018, seven Catholic anti-nuclear activists broke into a nuclear base in Georgia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.