Catholic World News

In Jharkand, village mob threatens Christian families every night for nearly 3 weeks

June 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Morning Star News

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Indian state of Jharkand (map) is 68% Hindu, 15% Muslim, and 4% Christian, with 13% adhering to indigenous Sarnaism and other religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!