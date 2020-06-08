Catholic World News
UK government doubles down on Northern Ireland abortion regulations
June 08, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: In symbolic vote, the Northern Ireland Assembly rejected Parliament’s decision to impose legalized abortion in Northern Ireland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
