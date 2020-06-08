UK government doubles down on Northern Ireland abortion regulations

Catholic World News

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In symbolic vote, the Northern Ireland Assembly rejected Parliament’s decision to impose legalized abortion in Northern Ireland.

