President Trump calls for support for international religious freedom in new executive order

June 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Deseret News

CWN Editor's Note: “Religious freedom, America’s first freedom, is a moral and national security imperative,” the executive order begins. “Religious freedom for all people worldwide is a foreign policy priority of the United States, and the United States will respect and vigorously promote this freedom.”

