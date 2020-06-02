Catholic World News
In West Java, Christian family attacked while worshiping at home
June 02, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Indonesian province of West Java (map) is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
