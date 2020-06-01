Catholic World News

June papal prayer intention: compassion for the world

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that all those who suffer may find their way in life, allowing themselves to be touched by the Heart of Jesus.”

