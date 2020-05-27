Catholic World News

Maryland county bans Catholic Mass

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Maryland’s Howard County, a new regulation—issued by the county’s executive—bans “consumption of food or beverage of any kind before, during, or after religious services, including food or beverage that would typically be consumed as part of a religious service.” The regulation effectively bans celebration of the Mass.

