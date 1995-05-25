Catholic World News

USCCB hails 25th anniversary of Ut Unum Sint

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 25, 1995, Pope St. John Paul II issued Ut Unum Sint (That They May Be One), his encyclical letter on commitment to ecumenism. Pope Francis also recalled the encyclical’s anniversary in a message.

