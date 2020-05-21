Catholic World News

CWN closed for Ascension Thursday

May 21, 2020

The offices of Catholic World News will be closed on May 21, so that our staff members celebrate the feast of the Ascension. Barring unexpected developments, no headline stories will be posted today.

Regular CWN news coverage will resume on Friday, May 22.

